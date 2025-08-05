"I'm Not Worried or Scared," Says Top AEW Star As Tony Khan Puts Title Reign in Serious Jeopardy

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 05, 2025 12:19 GMT
AEW Tony Khan
Tony Khan at a press conference (Image source: AEW on YouTube)

A top champion in AEW is not worried about their upcoming title defense. The company's president, Tony Khan, recently put the star's title reign in serious jeopardy with a major announcement.

Ad

Mercedes Mone's TBS Title reign is seemingly at risk. She has been absent from TV for weeks following her first loss in the Tony Khan-led promotion at the hands of Toni Storm at All In: Texas. However, Mercedes is set to make her anticipated return on Wednesday's Dynamite. Khan has made a big announcement before her comeback.

The CEO is slated to defend her TBS Title in a four-way match at the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. While two challengers will be from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively, a third contender will be determined through a four-way encounter on Dynamite. Alex Windsor, Skye Blue, Billie Starkz, and Queen Aminata will lock horns to secure a shot at the gold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the big announcement about her next title defense, Mercedes took to X and clarified that she was not worried about the four-way encounter at Forbidden Door. The CEO highlighted how she currently holds eight championships.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"I’m not worried or scared 😳👀 Cause I’m 8 belts Moné and the greatest @TBSNetwork champion of all time 😤 #CEO #AEWDynamite," Mone wrote.
Ad

Besides being the TBS Champion, Mercedes holds the Owen Hart Foundation Women's, Queen of Southside, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, Bestya Women's, PTW Women's, EWA Women's, and the CMLL Women's titles.

Mercedes Mone admitted her hate for a recently signed AEW star

Recently signed AEW star Alex Windsor is set to compete in the four-way TBS Title qualifier match on Wednesday. Mercedes reacted to the announcement on Instagram by expressing her hate for Windsor, as she belongs to the UK.

Ad
"And YOUUUUU @hailwindsor I hate the 🇬🇧 that means I hate CHUUUUU mate," Mone wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Alex Windsor ends up winning the four-way bout on Dynamite and goes on to challenge Mercedes at Forbidden Door 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications