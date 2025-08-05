"I'm Not Worried or Scared," Says Top AEW Star As Tony Khan Puts Title Reign in Serious Jeopardy

A top champion in AEW is not worried about their upcoming title defense. The company's president, Tony Khan, recently put the star's title reign in serious jeopardy with a major announcement.Mercedes Mone's TBS Title reign is seemingly at risk. She has been absent from TV for weeks following her first loss in the Tony Khan-led promotion at the hands of Toni Storm at All In: Texas. However, Mercedes is set to make her anticipated return on Wednesday's Dynamite. Khan has made a big announcement before her comeback.The CEO is slated to defend her TBS Title in a four-way match at the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. While two challengers will be from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively, a third contender will be determined through a four-way encounter on Dynamite. Alex Windsor, Skye Blue, Billie Starkz, and Queen Aminata will lock horns to secure a shot at the gold.After the big announcement about her next title defense, Mercedes took to X and clarified that she was not worried about the four-way encounter at Forbidden Door. The CEO highlighted how she currently holds eight championships.&quot;I’m not worried or scared 😳👀 Cause I’m 8 belts Moné and the greatest @TBSNetwork champion of all time 😤 #CEO #AEWDynamite,&quot; Mone wrote.Besides being the TBS Champion, Mercedes holds the Owen Hart Foundation Women's, Queen of Southside, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, Bestya Women's, PTW Women's, EWA Women's, and the CMLL Women's titles.Mercedes Mone admitted her hate for a recently signed AEW starRecently signed AEW star Alex Windsor is set to compete in the four-way TBS Title qualifier match on Wednesday. Mercedes reacted to the announcement on Instagram by expressing her hate for Windsor, as she belongs to the UK.&quot;And YOUUUUU @hailwindsor I hate the 🇬🇧 that means I hate CHUUUUU mate,&quot; Mone wrote.It will be interesting to see if Alex Windsor ends up winning the four-way bout on Dynamite and goes on to challenge Mercedes at Forbidden Door 2025.