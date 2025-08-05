  • home icon
  • Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) Admits She Hates Major AEW Star 

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 05, 2025 08:29 GMT
AEW - Source: Getty
AEW star Mercedes Mone [Image source: Getty]

Mercedes Mone has worked with some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling over the years. She has many friends in the business, but she recently expressed her displeasure with a current AEW star.

The name in question is a rising star from England, Alex Windsor. She is a promising talent on the All Elite Wrestling women's roster and recently had a notable feud with the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.

AEW announced via its Instagram handle that Alex Windsor is set to be featured in a four-way TBS Title qualifier on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. She will square off against Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue.

The winner of the match will represent AEW in the four-way title match, featuring the champion, Mercedes Mone, and two other challengers from STARDOM and CMLL, at the upcoming Forbidden Door event in London, England, this month.

The CEO, taking notice of her potential challengers, singled out Alex Windsor in the comments section. She revealed that she hated Windsor and her country.

"And YOUUUUU @hailwindsor I hate the 🇬🇧 that means I hate CHUUUUU mate."
Mercedes Mone&#039;s comment about Alex Windsor (Image via AEW&#039;s Instagram handle)
Mercedes Mone's comment about Alex Windsor (Image via AEW's Instagram handle)

It must be noted that The CEO made the aforementioned comment in character.

Mercedes Mone will be returning to AEW Dynamite this week

Mercedes Mone has been absent from AEW television programming since the All In: Texas event that took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. She fought "Timeless" Toni Storm in a captivating showdown for the AEW Women's World Title, but failed to secure the win.

Despite suffering a major setback, Mone has continued to garner momentum outside All Elite Wrestling. She has now become Mercedes "8 Belts" Mone. Following her latest title win, AEW announced that The CEO will return to Dynamite this week for the first time since All In 2025.

With Mone coming back home, she will closely follow the four-way qualifier that will determine one of the competitors for her TBS Title match at Forbidden Door.

