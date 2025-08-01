Mercedes Mone sends a message following major announcement about her AEW future

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest names signed to AEW. During her ten-year WWE run, she held the WWE Women's Championship a staggering five times and the Women's World Championship once. She made her debut in the Tony Khan-led company in March 2024. Mone currently holds eight belts. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and more. Even though she failed to become AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2025, she increased her title count by winning more gold in different promotions. She has not been seen since the Texas pay-per-view. However, the company has officially announced that she will return to Dynamite next week. A few hours ago, the former Sasha Banks responded to this announcement. She asked fans to welcome '8 belts Mone'. &quot;🤑🤑🤑🤑 See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné&quot; wrote Mone. Mercedes Mone on historic match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 closed with a Women's World Championship bout between Bianca Belair and Mercedes Mone. This showdown was historic for several reasons. In the end, Belair defeated The CEO clean and became the new Women's World Champion. On the latest edition of Mone Mag, the AEW star fondly recalled the above showdown. &quot;That night at WrestleMania will always live in my heart. Wrestling Bianca wasn’t just about a match; it was about making history. We didn’t find out we were main eventing until about a day and a half before. I had been praying, manifesting, and hoping—and when they finally told us, I was overwhelmed.&quot; said Mone. [H/T: Mone Mag] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone has had an amazing year so far. Hopefully, she will end 2025 on a high note.