Mercedes Mone makes major claim about historic match against former WWE champion

Mercedes Mone competed in several historic matches for WWE. She recently opened up about one of those bouts.Before arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone wrestled for WWE for several years. She was a big part of the women's revolution and, as such, competed in many historic matches. One of those bouts took place at WrestleMania 37, where she defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. This contest turned out to be an iconic moment for women's wrestling, as it was the first time that two women of color main-evented WrestleMania.In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, the former WWE star opened up about her match against Bianca Belair, stating that it was all about making history. She also revealed that they didn't find out they were main eventing the show until a day and a half before.&quot;That night at WrestleMania will always live in my heart. Wrestling Bianca wasn’t just about a match; it was about making history. We didn’t find out we were main eventing until about a day and a half before. I had been praying, manifesting, and hoping—and when they finally told us, I was overwhelmed.&quot;She further added that even though she lost the match, she couldn't help smiling as she watched the former WWE Women's Champion celebrate with her husband, Montez Ford. She knew at that moment that the Stamford-based promotion had changed the game for women's wrestling.“Lying on the floor at the end, I watched Bianca’s husband run out to celebrate with her. Even though I was selling from the pain of the match, I couldn’t stop smiling. I thought to myself, ‘If I had seen this as a little girl, I can’t even imagine the kind of superstar I would’ve become.' Even though I lost, it felt like a Cinderella moment. That night, WWE didn’t just change my life—they changed the entire game for women’s wrestling.&quot; [H/T Ringside News]Mercedes Mone received a threatening message from a non-AEW starAt RevPro Summer Sizzler 2025, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed. After the match, Reed and The CEO embraced in the ring. They were interrupted by Reed's faction, Cut Throat Collective. They ambushed Mone until Kanji came out to make the save. However, Safire didn't partake in the assault.Following the match, Mercedez Blaze took to Instagram to send a threatening message to The CEO.&quot;This is NOT OVER!!! @revprouk @mercedesmone,&quot; Mercedez Blaze wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see if Mercedez Blaze will challenge Mercedes Mone for the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title.