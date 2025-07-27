  • home icon
  "This is not over" - Mercedes Mone receives a threatening message from non-AEW star

“This is not over” - Mercedes Mone receives a threatening message from non-AEW star

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 27, 2025 13:44 GMT
Mercedes Mone at RevPro Summer Sizzle
Mercedes Mone with one of her titles

Mercedes Mone enjoyed a major win outside AEW recently when she successfully defended her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at the promotion's Summer Sizzler event two days ago. However, what transpired right after her win shocked fans around the world.

After the bout, The CEO and Reed were seen embracing, but their moment was cut short by the arrival of Mercedez Blaze, Lizzy Evo, and Nina Samuels, collectively known as Cut Throat Collective, a faction that also includes Safire Reed. The women rushed the ring and ambushed Mone before Kanji came to the aid of the champion. Meanwhile, Reed refused to take part in the beating of Mone.

Shortly after the event, Blaze took to Instagram to send a threatening message to Mercedes Mone, stating that it's not over between them.

"This is NOT OVER!!! @revprouk @mercedesmone," Mercedez Blaze wrote.

Mercedes Mone broke her silence after losing at AEW All In

Despite her loss at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone remains one of the biggest names in wrestling today and is a bona fide global star. In what is touted as one of the greatest women's matches of all time, The CEO failed to dethrone AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at the PPV.

Recently, Mone broke her silence on the match and revealed that getting to wrestle Toni Storm was one of the major reasons why she joined AEW.

"I’d been waiting for this one for a long time - five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance - was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be," Mone said.
She further stated that the match itself was everything she had hoped for, and is eager to run it back with the "Timeless" one.

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Edited by Harish Raj S
