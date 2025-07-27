“This is not over” - Mercedes Mone receives a threatening message from non-AEW star

Mercedes Mone enjoyed a major win outside AEW recently when she successfully defended her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at the promotion's Summer Sizzler event two days ago. However, what transpired right after her win shocked fans around the world.After the bout, The CEO and Reed were seen embracing, but their moment was cut short by the arrival of Mercedez Blaze, Lizzy Evo, and Nina Samuels, collectively known as Cut Throat Collective, a faction that also includes Safire Reed. The women rushed the ring and ambushed Mone before Kanji came to the aid of the champion. Meanwhile, Reed refused to take part in the beating of Mone.Shortly after the event, Blaze took to Instagram to send a threatening message to Mercedes Mone, stating that it's not over between them.&quot;This is NOT OVER!!! @revprouk @mercedesmone,&quot; Mercedez Blaze wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone broke her silence after losing at AEW All InDespite her loss at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone remains one of the biggest names in wrestling today and is a bona fide global star. In what is touted as one of the greatest women's matches of all time, The CEO failed to dethrone AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at the PPV.Recently, Mone broke her silence on the match and revealed that getting to wrestle Toni Storm was one of the major reasons why she joined AEW.&quot;I’d been waiting for this one for a long time - five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance - was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be,&quot; Mone said.She further stated that the match itself was everything she had hoped for, and is eager to run it back with the &quot;Timeless&quot; one.