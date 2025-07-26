  • home icon
Former champion breaks silence after heartbreaking loss against AEW star Mercedes Mone

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:21 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image Credit: Mercedes Mone's X]

Mercedes Mone continues to dominate the women's wrestling scene in the world. She currently holds five different women's titles, and recently, she put her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship on the line against the rising star Safire Reed at the RevPro Summer Sizzler event on July 25. After a compelling back-and-forth match, Mone defeated Reed to retain her title.

Following her heartbreaking loss, Safire Reed took to X to share her feelings over the setback. She acknowledged Mone as one of the best in this generation. Reed added that she would like to share the ring with the AEW TBS Champion once again down the line. In a short period, The Radioactive One has been a former EVE Champion and a UKPW Inter-Regional Champion.

Moreover, following the title match at the RevPro Summer Sizzler event, Safire Reed's faction, Cut Throat Collective, attacked Mone. However, Reed refused to take part in the post-match beating. She even gave a nod to the angle that unfolded following the match in the same post.

Reposting her thank you to Mone, Reed wrote the following:

"Questionable things happened after last nights match…But I am so grateful I got to go head to head with the best. I hope we can do it again one day," she wrote.
Mercedes Mone recently shut down fan talk of her WWE return

Mercedes Mone is one of the few names to have achieved exponential success after leaving WWE. Despite having an illustrious career in promotions around the world, the fans still repeatedly call for her WWE comeback. Recently, Mone addressed fan talk of her return to the Stamford-based promotion with a fiery reply.

A fan commented on Mone's Instagram post, saying she needs to come back to WWE. Mone brutally shut it down by replying to the fan, saying they should watch AEW instead, and doing so with an unmistakable intensity.

"Imma need your ugly a** to watch AEW," she replied to the fan.
Mercedes Mone [Image Credit: Mercedes Mone&#039;s Instagram]
Mercedes Mone [Image Credit: Mercedes Mone's Instagram]

This message clearly indicated that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion currently has no plans to make her return to the Stamford-based promotion. As of now, Mone is doing incredibly good in All Elite Wrestling. But it will be interesting to see if she will ever change her mind about a comeback to WWE in the future or not.

Edited by Arsh Das
