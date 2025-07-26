  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) breaks silence after huge win in title match outside AEW

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) breaks silence after huge win in title match outside AEW

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:29 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the reigning Undisputed Rev Pro Women
Mercedes Mone is the reigning Undisputed Rev Pro Women's Champion (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Moné might have sustained one of the biggest losses in AEW a few weeks ago. However, The CEO regained momentum with a massive victory in a title match and immediately sent out a message for her fans.

Ad

The former WWE Superstar is currently the holder of five different women's titles. She recently put her Undisputed Rev Pro Women's Championship on the line against Safira Reed at the company's Summer Sizzler show. The two women tore the house down with an exceptional title showdown that had the fans glued to their seats.

As the dust settled, it was The CEO who pinned Reed's shoulders to the mat for the three count and retained her title. Following the win, Mercedes Moné took to her X to celebrate her win with a message while also looking ahead to AEW's upcoming pay-per-view show, Forbidden Door, set to take place at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Your CEO of @RevProUK thank you 🇬🇧 See ya soon for #aewforbiddendoor and #revprouk."

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Mercedes Moné broke her silence after losing at AEW All In: Texas

Mercedes Moné's dominant and undefeated winning streak in singles matches in AEW concluded at the All In: Texas event. The CEO failed to dethrone "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in one of the most spectacular encounters in professional wrestling history.

After a few days of silence, Moné reflected on her captivating match against Toni Storm. She revealed it was everything she had hoped for and was ready to run it back with The Hollywood Starlet one more time.

Ad
"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: 'I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'” Moné said.

With Mercedes Moné bouncing back with her recent win in Rev Pro, it will be interesting to see when she makes her return to AEW television for the first time since All In 2025.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications