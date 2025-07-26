Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) breaks silence after huge win in title match outside AEW

Mercedes Moné might have sustained one of the biggest losses in AEW a few weeks ago. However, The CEO regained momentum with a massive victory in a title match and immediately sent out a message for her fans.The former WWE Superstar is currently the holder of five different women's titles. She recently put her Undisputed Rev Pro Women's Championship on the line against Safira Reed at the company's Summer Sizzler show. The two women tore the house down with an exceptional title showdown that had the fans glued to their seats.As the dust settled, it was The CEO who pinned Reed's shoulders to the mat for the three count and retained her title. Following the win, Mercedes Moné took to her X to celebrate her win with a message while also looking ahead to AEW's upcoming pay-per-view show, Forbidden Door, set to take place at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, August 24, 2025.&quot;Your CEO of @RevProUK thank you 🇬🇧 See ya soon for #aewforbiddendoor and #revprouk.&quot;Mercedes Moné broke her silence after losing at AEW All In: TexasMercedes Moné's dominant and undefeated winning streak in singles matches in AEW concluded at the All In: Texas event. The CEO failed to dethrone &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in one of the most spectacular encounters in professional wrestling history.After a few days of silence, Moné reflected on her captivating match against Toni Storm. She revealed it was everything she had hoped for and was ready to run it back with The Hollywood Starlet one more time.&quot;Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: 'I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'” Moné said.With Mercedes Moné bouncing back with her recent win in Rev Pro, it will be interesting to see when she makes her return to AEW television for the first time since All In 2025.