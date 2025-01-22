3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion defends AEW against fan attack 

A former WWE icon recently had a heated response to some fans who went after AEW and were pushing for him to return to his old company. He put his foot down on the matter, saying that he was home where he currently was.

Dustin Rhodes is a star who can say that he has done it all in the business, as he had a great tenure in WWE, WCW, and several other major promotions around the world before making his way to AEW. He has become a pioneer of the Tony Khan-led promotion, being one of its major stars since their first show. Now he is one of the faces of ROH as well, holding two belts of the company.

On X/Twitter, a fan urged him to return to WWE. They believed that he would be forgotten by the fans if he stayed in AEW. They also accused him of simply picking up a paycheck. Rhodes responded and believed that the legacy he left thus far was strong enough for him to be remembered by the fans. He then claimed that he was 'home' and that he loved what he was doing.

"First of all, NO ONE, and I mean NO ONE, will ever forget me. Secondly, #AEW IS MY HOME AND I LOVE IT. Take your tribalistic bulls**t elsewhere. #KeepSteppin right off my page!!"

The fan's post along with his response can be found here.

The former WWE veteran recently responded to fans wanting him to bring back his former persona

The multi-time Intercontinental Champion also got into a similar situation over the past week. One fan brought up how they were baffled that most fans who interacted with Dustin were clamoring for him to return to WWE, whether as Goldust or him aiding Cody Rhodes. They felt this was disrespectful to him who was making the most of his current run in AEW and ROH.

The Natural responded and mentioned how he did understand what they wanted, but claimed that he was doing his best work currently.

"I think they do value my work and are happy that i am right where I choose to be. #AEW BUT, on the flip side, I see their point of view. I am doing my best work ever."

At the end of the day, it seems that Dustin Rhodes is going nowhere, and his current run in AEW may go on until he retires. But one can never say never in this industry.

