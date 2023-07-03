3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion officially added to the AEW roster page

It seems as if AEW has quietly made a former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion a full-time member of the roster, as he has been added to the company's roster page on their official website.

The former champion in question is Johnny TV, formerly known as Johnny Elite and John Morrison in WWE, who made his shocking return to AEW on the June 23 edition of Rampage, where he aligned himself with QTV.

Morrison had wrestled a handful of matches for AEW in 2022 against Samoa Joe, Miro, and Marq Quen but only appeared on a pay-by-appearance basis. However, that has now changed, as Johnny TV is on the All Elite Wrestling roster page.

Johnny also picked up his first win since returning to All Elite Wrestling on the June 30 edition of Rampage, where he and QT Marshall defeated Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in a tag team match.

Johnny TV's wife also works for AEW as well

One of the potential reasons for Johnny TV to finally put pen to paper for a full-time All Elite Wrestling deal could be the fact that he now gets to spend more time with his wife, Taya Valkyrie.

Johnny and Taya have been an item since 2016 after becoming an on-screen duo during their time in AAA and Lucha Underground, and they became more than friends. They tied the knot on June 1, 2018, and have been married ever since.

Taya made her AEW debut in March 2023 to confront then-TBS Champion Jade Cargill, which led to a two-month feud that culminated in Valkyrie almost becoming the first woman to defeat Cargill in All Elite Wrestling at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, she was unsuccessful on that night.

Valkyrie has since turned heel following Kris Statlander's return to the company, with the former IMPACT Knockout's Champion feeling Kris stole her spotlight at Double or Nothing. Statlander would later successfully defend her newly won TBS Championship against Taya on the June 21 edition of Dynamite.

