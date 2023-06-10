3-time WWE Intercontinental champion should only be used "as a bad example," says Jim Cornette 

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently went off on one of the most prominent pro wrestlers active today.

The star in question is none other than Jon Moxley. Before leaving the Stamford-based promotion back in 2019, he achieved major success as a part of The Shield faction. He further bagged several titles in the company, eventually becoming the World Champion as well. After joining AEW, he again continued his dominant career by becoming the All Elite World Champion thrice.

Despite his achievements, Jim Cornette is not very fond of Jon Moxley's wrestling style. After hearing about a seminar being advertised by Moxley, Cornette expressed his harsh thoughts on The Jim Cornette Experience.

"I think in that case they ought to advertise one hundred dollars limited to a thousand spots, we're gonna hold up plumber Moxley as a bad example. You're going to watch him for three hours and take notes and do absolutely nothing he does, and that's how you learn." [7:57 onwards]

Another WWE legend has also criticized Jon Moxley

The Blackpool Combat Club member has garnered quite a few critics due to his bloody wrestling style, including Bret Hart.

Speaking in a deleted interview with HN Live, the WWE legend stated that he does not even watch AEW anymore.

I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV... This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore. It’s not very good. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was.” (H/T WWFOldSchool)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jon Moxley in AEW.

