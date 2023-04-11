WWE legend blasts Jon Moxley's in-ring work in AEW, advises fans to turn "all that off"

Despite being a former three-time AEW World Champion, a respected WWE legend recently revealed that he is not a fan of Jon Moxley's hardcore antics.

The legend in question is Bret Hart, who was never one to bring out the extreme in his matches, rather relying on his expert technical abilities and his years of experience after coming from a renowned wrestling family.

While Moxley is a very good technical wrestler in his own right, he does have the tendency to inject a level of violence into his matches that can range from brawling on the outside, to stabbing his opponents in the head with forks and skewers.

Speaking in an interview with HN Live (which has since been deleted from their YouTube channel), Bret Hart was asked about the current state of wrestling, and used Jon Moxley as an example of what fans should stay away from if it appears on their screens.

“AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. You know, I watched Marta Hart do her big press conference for AEW here in Calgary. I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV."

He continued:

"This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore. It’s not very good. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was.” (H/T WWFOldSchool)

Moxley's love of hardcore wrestling stems from his background in independent companies like CZW, which specialize in death-match wrestling.

Jon Moxley will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

The former AEW World Champion might not have brought weapons into his matches as of late, but that hasn't stopped Jon Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club from being any less violent.

The BCC have demolished everyone they've come into contact with, whether it's in a match or backstage, and this week on AEW Dynamite they might reach a new level of violence.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, the comedic associates of The Elite, who, despite being decorated wrestlers in their own right, could be in for a very rough night this week on Dynamite.

