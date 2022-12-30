3-time WWE tag team champion claims he "politicked" Tony Khan to get a match against Jon Moxley; teases another match for 2023

A former WWE star apparently politicked Tony Khan to get a match against Jon Moxley.

The star in question is Dax Harwood.

Harwood has been involved in some of the best matches of 2022. One of them came on AEW Dynamite in February of this year when CM Punk and Jon Moxley teamed up to defeat FTR.

The former WWE tag team champion recently revealed how the match came about and praised Jon Moxley, calling him a very easy wrestler to work with. Harwood claimed that he wanted a singles bout against the former WWE Champion, but circumstances prevented it from happening.

The former WWE tag team champion recently revealed how the match came about and praised Jon Moxley, calling him a very easy wrestler to work with. Harwood claimed that he wanted a singles bout against the former WWE Champion, but circumstances prevented it from happening.

Speaking on FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the former Pinnacle member said the following:

"That was the only time I've worked with him [Jon Moxley]. It was very easy, I loved it. I politicked so much to Tony [Khan] to allow he and I to work towards the end of the year because I wanted to have a 'who is the better wrestler in 2022?' I worked very hard, just circumstances got in the way and it never happened. The one experience I had with him in the ring, I absolutely loved it, and I hope 2023 brings forth a match for he and I." [H/T: Fightful]

FTR recently lost their AAA tag team championship to Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the Noche De Campeones event.

Former WWE star Dax Harwood credited his match against Jon Moxley for his upward momentum

FTR VS The Briscoes

Supercard of Honor Match of the year!FTR VS The BriscoesSupercard of Honor https://t.co/ffKhuQeCPP

FTR have had incredible matches in 2022. They have faced Briscoes, Aussie Open, and the Young Bucks this year, while Dax Harwood has had memorable singles matches against Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

Dax credited the tag team match against Jon Moxley and CM Punk for beginning FTR's upward momentum.

"That was the beginning of our upward momentum for 2022. I loved that match. That's also the match I tore my labrum from my hip to my groin. I took the Doomsday Device and landed on my knee. If you watch it back, I landed on my knee and it jarred my hip back, and I grabbed my balls because I thought my right ball exploded. That's how bad it was. That's an injury that lingered on," recalled Dax.

Earlier this month, FTR also lost their ROH Tag Team Championship to the Briscoes at the Final Battle event.

With FTR's contracts expiring soon and them losing their titles, could a return to WWE be imminent? Sounds off in the comments section below.

