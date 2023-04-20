3-time WWE Tag Team Champion on why he re-signed with AEW, claims he trusts Tony Khan over Triple H

Tony Khan has brought many a major name to AEW since its inception, but the argument could be made that it's another thing entirely to keep such talent. FTR are recent examples of talent who were speculated to be making the jump, but Dax Harwood recently opened up on why they opted to remain 'All Elite.'

Since December last year, the previously infallible triple-tag team champions were dropping each of their AAA, IWGP, and ROH tag titles, further failing in their bid for the AEW tag titles. Their contract expiry in April was well-known, and it was thus speculated that they could be shaping to return to WWE.

FTR eventually defeated the Gunns for their second All Elite tag title reign, thus signaling that they had finally decided and were staying. Dax Harwood addressed their reasoning during his latest FTR Podcast.

"Winning the belts, obviously, we kind of foreshadowed that we were gonna stay with AEW," Harwood said. "I've said it a million times on the podcast, there are so many different things we had to weigh out what was going to work for both of us, and ultimately the schedule probably was the biggest thing. But also, I feel that — and this is no slight, I'm not throwing any kind of shade anywhere — but I feel that for the next four years we can trust Tony Khan more with our career and our legacy than we could over there," said Dax Harwood. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

FTR aren't the only major stars who have recently opted for Tony Khan's promotion over WWE. Despite rumors suggesting WWE was confident they could land him, Jay White recently signed with the company.

The AEW star announced the end of his podcast

Dax recently announced that he was going to be stopping his podcast going forward. He explained that he and his partner Cash were getting heat for what Dax had been saying about CM Punk.

Saying that neither he, Cash nor Punk deserved the heat for it, he concluded that he felt ceasing the podcast would be the best step forward.

"Being a detriment to wrestling, to wrestling fans, to co-workers, to people who used to be my co-workers — don't want that. People that I respect, people that I love. Like, dude, I got Cash so much heat because I said CM Punk was my friend and I wanted to wrestle with him. I got Cash heat and I don't want that. He doesn't deserve that. I don't deserve that, you know. Punk doesn't deserve that. No one deserves that. And it was all because of me," Dax said.

FTR signed a four-year contract when they extended their stay with AEW. After which, Harwood admitted that the pair are likely to consider retirement.

