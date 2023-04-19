Major AEW star makes an unexpected announcement

A current champion in AEW recently made an announcement that very few people in the wrestling world could have seen coming. The star is none other than FTR's Dax Harwood, who revealed that he would no longer be producing his podcast.

The first episode of FTR with Dax went live in December 2022. The show served as a continuation of William Regal's well-received Gentleman Villain podcast after the Blackpool native exited Tony Khan's company.

It was rumored that Dax Harwood's version of the podcast garnered him and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, a lot of backstage heat — a fact Dax has since confirmed as being a major reason for shutting down the operation.

"Being a detriment to wrestling, to wrestling fans, to co-workers, to people who used to be my co-workers — don't want that. People that I respect, people that I love. Like, dude, I got Cash so much heat because I said CM Punk was my friend and I wanted to wrestle with him. I got Cash heat and I don't want that. He doesn't deserve that. I don't deserve that, you know. Punk doesn't deserve that. No one deserves that. And it was all because of me," Dax said.

Check out the video of Harwood's statement below:

Dax Harwood announces that he's ending his podcast.

Whether the podcast is gone for good or if someone else will pick up the mantle is yet to be seen.

What's next for the AEW Tag Team Champions?

Although Dax's career in podcasting seems to be coming to an end for now, his career in AEW may have just entered a new era. FTR recently won the Tag Team Championships from The Gunns on an episode of Dynamite, tying the Young Bucks' record for most reigns with the belts at two.

Soon after, Dax and Cash announced that they had signed new multi-year deals with the promotion, putting the rumors of a WWE return to rest.

Cash wheeler said during the rampage tapings FTR Re-Signed with AEW for 4 more years.



When it's up they're retiring.

In terms of on-screen storylines, little is known about what is on the horizon for the well-decorated duo, although many suspect that their business with Colten and Austin Gunn is not over.

With Dante Martin and Rey Fénix recently picking up injuries, it is unlikely that FTR will enter programs with Top Flight or The Lucha Brothers anytime soon. However, they will have plenty of opponents to choose from in AEW's stacked tag team division.

