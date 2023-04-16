Former champion in AEW sidelined due to injury - Reports

A top AEW star is reportedly out of action after he was injured last week. According to PWInsider Elite, former All Elite Wrestling Tag Team and Trios Champion Rey Fénix has been sidelined after sustaining an injury during his match at Battle of the Belts VI.

Fénix and his brother Pentagón Jr. (The Lucha Brothers) successfully defended their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall on the show. The popular luchadors won the tag team belts at Supercard of Honor on March 31 by defeating four other duos in the Reach for the Sky ladder match.

While it has not been disclosed exactly what injury Fénix suffered, he was kept off the latest episode of Dynamite and is not being advertised for the upcoming AAA Triplemanía XXXI event in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was also noted that some people in AEW believe it could be a hip injury that is keeping the exciting high-flyer out of action. It is unclear how long Fénix's absence will be.

All the action from AEW Battle of the Belts VI

Despite very rarely carrying any long-term significance, Battle of the Belts has become a staple of the AEW calendar. The sixth edition of the one-hour special took place on April 7, 2023, and featured three bouts.

Tony Khan's promotion ran four Battle of the Belts shows last year, with the first-ever iteration of the event taking place in January 2022. Some of the company's most popular stars have participated in the event, with talents like Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, and FTR all having main-evented in the TNT special.

Scorpio Sky is the only star to lose his championship on the show. He was defeated by Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship at Battle of the Belts II.

As most fans expected, all the champions that partook in the latest edition of the show retained their titles. The results were as follows:

Orange Cassidy def. Dralístico (AEW International Championship)

Jade Cargill def. Billie Starkz (TBS Championship)

The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) def. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

