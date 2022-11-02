WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet shares a three-word message to hype up current champion's match in AEW

WWE Superstar Ricochet has taken to social media to express his excitement for an upcoming match on this week's edition of AEW Dark.

Trios Champion Rey Fenix will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He will challenge Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship in a triple threat match that will also feature Luchasaurus.

However, Fenix will have a warm-up match on AEW Dark against veteran high-flyer AR Fox, who took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming match.

AR FOX @ARealFoxx BIG MATCH ON DARK VS TONITE ON YouTube @ 7 GOIN UPP LiKE A LADDER YA HEARD AYE OK LETS GOOOBIG MATCH ON DARK #ROCKETFOX VS @ReyFenixMx TONITE ON YouTube @ 7GOIN UPP LiKE A LADDER YA HEARD AYE OK LETS GOOO‼️‼️ BIG MATCH ON DARK #ROCKETFOX🚀VS @ReyFenixMx ‼️‼️ TONITE ON YouTube @ 7‼️‼️ GOIN UPP LiKE A LADDER YA HEARD‼️ https://t.co/ML7GTFzt7M

"AYE OK LETS GOOO!! !! BIG MATCH ON DARK #ROCKETFOX VS @ReyFenixMx !! !! TONITE ON YoutTube @7!! !! GOIN UPP LiKE A LADDER YA HEARD!!" tweeted @ARealFoxx.

One person who is more than ready (or not ready according to his tweet) to watch the match is Ricochet. He has often been cited as one of the best high-flyers of his generation, much like Fox and Fenix.

"@ARealFoxx @ReyFenixMx We not ready!!!!" tweeted @KingRicochet

Ricochet has a long history with AEW's Rey Fenix

A match between Ricochet and Rey Fenix is an obvious dream match for both WWE and AEW fans. However, the two men have a history that dates back long before "The One and Only" came to WWE, and long before AEW was founded.

The two men have faced each other in companies like The Crash, PWG, and Lucha Underground. The latter of which being the only place to put them against each other in one-on-one action.

The WWE Superstar, who went by the name Prince Puma on Lucha Underground, wrestled and defeated Rey Fenix on two different occasions. Their first match had the Lucha Underground Championship on the line.

It should also be noted that AR Fox was a member of the LU roster as well. He wrestled under the name "Dante Fox," who in season three of the show had a memorable match against Prince Puma.

