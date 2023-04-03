Positive update on popular AEW star after horrific injury

After suffering a horrific injury at the Supercard of Honor event this past Friday, AEW wrestler Dante Martin has confirmed that he has checked out of hospital. There was a lot of concern for the 22-year-old high-flyer after a spot involving him and Pentagón Jr. went sideways.

While competing in the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the vacant Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships, Penta delivered a Canadian Destroyer to the Top Flight member off of a ladder through four tables outside the ring. Upon landing, it was clear that Martin seriously injured his ankle/foot.

𝐹𝑜𝓇𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝐵𝑜𝓁𝑒𝓎𝓃 @foreverboleyn__ Wrestling is not ballet, injuries are real, but seeing someone’s foot hang off in any sport or any walk of life is stomach churning. I hope Dante Martin has a speedy recovery. Wrestling is not ballet, injuries are real, but seeing someone’s foot hang off in any sport or any walk of life is stomach churning. I hope Dante Martin has a speedy recovery. https://t.co/QLVivFvcHX

The harrowing visual led to questions of whether Martin would ever be able to fully recover from this gruesome injury. However, the budding AEW star seems to be in good spirits following his release from the hospital.

"Blessed to work for a guy like @TonyKhan 🙏Great to see him right after getting out the hospital last night! Thank you @DocSampson13 and @AEW medical staff!! Comeback Szn💪✈️," Martin tweeted.

It is unclear exactly how long Martin will be out of action for, but he is expected to be on the shelf for quite some time. AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Darius Martin, Dante's brother, will transition to singles competition in the meantime.

A WWE veteran criticized the dangerous spot and urged wrestlers to stop doing them

Very few people have as much experience in the wrestling business as WWE veteran Dutch Mantell. Following Dante Martin's awful injury at the recent Ring of Honor show, the former Zeb Colter took to Twitter to criticize the dangerous spot.

He also stated that performers should stop attempting these sorts of spots as they only create fleeting memories for fans, while they have the potential to impact the talent's life forever.

"Want to go to @WWE…stop doing these spots. Fans remember them for 5 seconds but the performer will remember it the rest of his life. This isn’t a botch…it’s almost a crime scene. Damn," he tweeted.

Here's to hoping Dante Martin can make a speedy recovery and return to action better and healthier than ever.

