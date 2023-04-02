"It’s almost a crime scene" - WWE veteran criticizes recent life-threatening spot in Tony Khan's promotion

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke out against a "needless spot" at Tony Khan's promotion, which led to a serious injury for a young star.

The incident in question took place during the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match at the recent Supercard of Honor event, which was held under the Ring of Honor banner. Dante Martin and Pentagón Jr. were standing precariously atop a ladder that was bridged between the ropes and the rungs of a separate ladder.

From that position, Penta delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Martin, with the two sets to take a bump to the outside through tables that had previously been set up. However, the spot did not go exactly as planned, and the Top Flight member horrifically crashed down on his foot/ankle, creating a grim image for anyone watching.

Although referees quickly swarmed the young talent, and he was subsequently taken to a hospital, Dutch Mantell was not too forgiving of the tragic spot. The 50-year wrestling veteran criticized the spot while replying to a video of the incident on Twitter:

"Want to go to @WWE…stop doing these spots. Fans remember them for 5 seconds but the performer will remember it the rest of his life. This isn’t a botch…it’s almost a crime scene. Damn."

The Lucha Brothers [Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix] would go on to win the match and claim the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championships.

Tony Khan provided an injury update on Dante Martin

During the media scrum following the show, Tony Khan provided an update on Dante Martin's status following his terrifying injury. The AEW and ROH owner confirmed that Martin was taken to a hospital but did not elaborate on the extent of the injury.

"We hope to receive a positive update soon. Dante is in pain, but I'm wishing the best for him. We're all praying for Dante. He's an amazing wrestler. Obviously, his brother [Darius] has been through serious injuries and missed time. We love Darius, too, and missed him when he was out."

It is unclear how long Dante will be out of action, but here's to wishing him a speedy recovery and return to Tony Khan's promotion.

