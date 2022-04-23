Darius Martin provides major update on his AEW status

AEW star Darius Martin recently took to Twitter to post an update about his recent injury.

Darius only recently got back into the active wrestling scene after a long hiatus due to an injury last year. Upon his return in March 2022, he competed in the Tag Team Battle Royale on the March 2 episode of Dynamite, surviving till the end only to be bested by The Young Bucks.

Unfortunately, there's been reports of the Top Flight member suffering another setback. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, he's expected to be missing from action for a significant amount of time.

Responding to the rumors, Darius Martin shared a tweet clearing the air about his injury. The AEW star said that while he's injured, it isn't related to wrestling. Furthermore, he sarcastically said he's glad everyone knows more about his injury than he does:

Darius Martin @DariusMartin612 What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do 🤷🏽‍♂️ What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do 🤷🏽‍♂️

Darius Martin suffered an injury in 2021

Last year, Darius Martin suffered a major injury that took him out of action for an extended amount of time.

The Top Flight member suffered a torn ACL last february. Since Top Flight has one of the most acrobatic high-flying move-sets in the industry, Darius was forced to go through a long rehabilitation period to be on the safe side.

So far, there's been no evidence to suggest that the current injury is related to Martin's previously torn ACL. However, it's advisable to be careful since multiple contusions can affect the AEW star in the long run.

