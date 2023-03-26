"It's not all this big flashy stuff you see on AEW"- WWE veteran praises Gunther's 'old-school' wrestling style (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was full of praise for Gunther, crediting the SmackDown star for making wrestling believable.

The Ring General has been unstoppable since moving to the main roster last year. His old-school hard-hitting wrestling style was on display during this week's episode of the blue brand, where he defeated Butch in a singles match.

Speaking about the bout on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he loved Gunther's performance inside the squared circle:

"Him [Gunther] and Butch, if you showed this to a non-fan, they'd sit back and they would have to look at it twice even though all the things they heard about wrestling. 'Oh it's fake, it's all set up.' But if you watched that, you are gonna say, 'Damn he knocked the shit out of him there. He hit him and that's what you want. It's not all this big flashy stuff you see on AEW, all the spot-spot, they don't do that. They're doing old-school wrestling and making you kind of believe it. I think that's the selling point of it." [From 50:24 to 51:09]

Dutch Mantell believes Gunther's match at WWE WrestleMania 39 will steal the show

Gunther is slated to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WWE WrestleMania 39, and many believe that the match will steal the show.

Dutch Mantell also shares the same opinion. The former WWE manager stressed that it would be a hard-hitting bout between the three men.

"That match might excite the whole arena. They're gonna go out of the way to beat the sh*t out of each other. They will, like the [Clash at the] Castle match they had, and McIntyre gonna say, 'Hey, I’m in this too.' He's gonna blister somebody. They're all gonna be beat red." [From 52:21 to 52:49]

The Ring General has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 250 days, becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in three decades. However, his run could end without him getting pinned due to triple-threat rules.

