Gunther defeats former champion on SmackDown ahead of his Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 39

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Gunther collided with former UK Champion Pete Dunne/Butch in an impromptu match.

Before the bout, there was a contract signing in the ring to make the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 39 official. The Ring General will defend his title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at the event.

The Ring General hit Butch with a devastating big boot after the match began on SmackDown, and followed it up with a power slam. The former NXT UK Champion fought back with several chops and locked his opponent in a submission.

The IC Champion powered out of it with a huge suplex. Butch delivered a few punches but was stopped in his tracks. Gunther hit him with multiple chops on the chest.

Butch went for an armbar, but the latter reversed it into a Boston Crab. The Ring General then turned it into a crossface. The Brawling Brutes member tried to snap the champion's fingers but was taken down with another chop.

Butch performed two enzuigiris but was sent across the ring with a suplex. He made a comeback, hitting his opponent with a few kicks. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Ridge Holland began brawling at ringside.

Gunther capitalized on the distraction by hitting Butch with The Last Symphony to win the match.

Who do you think will win the IC Title at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes