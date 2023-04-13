3-time WWE Tag Team Champions sign new four-year contracts with AEW

In a significant move for AEW's tag team division, FTR has signed a new four-year contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

After months of speculation about their contract status, the tag team decided to stay with the promotion, citing their strong relationship with Tony Khan as a crucial factor.

Dax Harwood had previously discussed the situation on his podcast. During the tapings of Rampage tonight, Cash Wheeler made the announcement. He also revealed that they plan to retire after this run.

One of the reasons for Dax Harwood's decision was the flexible AEW schedule, which would allow him to spend more time with his family. After being off-TV for a while, the three-time WWE Tag Champs returned at the Revolution pay-per-view last month.

Although they lost their match to The Gunns, FTR redeemed themselves by winning the World Tag Team Title last week on Dynamite. Their re-signing is a significant development for Tony Khan's promotion as they continue strengthening their tag team division. With their impressive credentials, they will undoubtedly be in the mix for tag team titles for years to come.

FTR's Dax Harwood denies claims of wanting a bidding war between AEW and WWE

Dax Harwood has denied claims that he wanted a bidding war between AEW and WWE.

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the veteran emphasized his focus on his legacy in pro wrestling. He stated that he never wanted to play one side against the other.

"Like I've said a million times over and over again, never, ever, did I want any kind of bidding war between WWE and AEW. Never did I want to try to play one side against the other. It was all literally me taking everything for the last 10 years and wondering what the best course of action for me is because I want to make sure my legacy, our legacy, is cemented," said Harwood. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Although fans speculated about the tag team's contract status with All Elite Wrestling for many months, Harwood clarified that he and Cash Wheeler would always stay "All Elite."

