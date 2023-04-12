Major AEW star "never wanted" a 'bidding war' with WWE, reveals true reason for decision made

The "war" between AEW and WWE is something that fans online often bring up online, but so far no star has admitted to this being realistic. Dax Harwood recently addressed claims that he wanted a bidding war between the promotions and vehemently denied them.

FTR's contract status with All Elite Wrestling was a heated topic for many months, and fans naturally made many claims about where the duo would eventually end up in. But after last week's Dynamite, it's clear that FTR was always going to stay "All-Elite".

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the veteran claimed that he was far more focused on his legacy in pro wrestling.

"Like I've said a million times over and over again, never, ever, did I want any kind of bidding war between WWE and AEW. Never did I want to try to play one side against the other. It was all literally me taking everything for the last 10 years and wondering what the best course of action for me is because I want to make sure my legacy, our legacy, is cemented." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

While many reports have claimed that there are issues between AEW and CM Punk, Dax Harwood recently hit back against the assumptions and revealed that The Second City Saint actively wants to return.

Dax Harwood shot down claims that FTR strongarmed Tony Khan into giving them the AEW Tag Team Championships

Some fans took to social media after last week's Dynamite to claim that either Vince McMahon's return to WWE influenced their decision, or that the duo somehow forced Khan to crown them champions. Harwood naturally caught wind of these claims and addressed them.

During the same interview, Dax slammed fans who believed that Vince McMahon's return influenced their final decision.

"If you think we went into the building Wednesday night with no contract signed and we said, 'We're not going to sign this contract unless you give us these belts', man, you're so short sighted. We knew what we wanted to do and everything was getting fine tuned. We knew way before Vince got back in charge what was going to happen.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

While fan speculation is hardly ever logical, many forget how long contracts take to be drawn up. FTR could likely have had issues with their deal but it seems like they eventually reached a conclusion with AEW.

