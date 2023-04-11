AEW star confirms re-signing with Tony Khan's promotion amid speculation of a WWE move

One of the most dominant tag teams in AEW, FTR – consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler – have put an end to any rumors of a move to WWE.

They recently confirmed that they have re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion after successfully defeating The Gunns and winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Dax Harwood shed some light on their decision to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion on a recent episode of the FTR podcast with Matt Koon.

Harwood explained that they had re-signed with AEW long before Vince McMahon resumed control of WWE ahead of WrestleMania:

“Yes. We have re-signed with AEW. If you think… Vince has officially been back in charge since right before WrestleMania? If you think that we put pen to paper as soon as that happened and Tony (Khan) made all the adjustments as soon as that happened, I don’t know if you understand how business or contracts work," Dax said.

He went on to add that they knew what they wanted to do months in advance:

If you think we went into the building Wednesday night with no contract signed and said, ‘we’re not going to sign unless you give us these belts.' You’re so short-sighted. I said on the podcast months ago, we knew what we wanted to do and everything was getting fine-tuned. We knew way before Vince came back in charge what was going to happen. Yes, we have re-signed with AEW.” [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Dax Harwood reacted to the anniversary of his WWE release

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to react to the third anniversary of his release from WWE. In April 2020, Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler were let go by the company, allegedly due to creative differences.

In his post, Dax reflected on leaving WWE three years ago and expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he and Wheeler have had since then.

"Believe in yourself, even if no one else wants to," tweeted Harwood.

Their success outside of WWE has fueled speculation that other former stars could follow in their footsteps and join the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2020, FTR has made a significant impact in the wrestling industry.

