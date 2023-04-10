Top AEW star reacts to the anniversary of his WWE release

Earlier today, AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) commented on the third anniversary of his release from WWE.

In April 2020, Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) were released from the Stamford-based company. The duo was seemingly dissatisfied with their creative direction in the promotion before their departure.

Dax Harwood has since achieved some incredible feats alongside his tag team partner. The AEW star took to social media today as he reacted to him and Wheeler leaving WWE three years ago.

"Believe in yourself, even if no one else wants to," tweeted Harwood.

Whether performing as FTR or The Revival, Harwood and Wheeler have made history in numerous companies. They have won the RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Ring of Honor, AAA, IWGP, and AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Dax Harwood on his working relationship with Triple H in WWE

While their finals days in WWE were not the best, Harwood and Wheeler were highly successful during their early stint as part of the Triple H-led NXT.

Despite The Game seemingly being integral to the early stages of their career as a tandem, Harwood recently stated on his FTR with Dax podcast that he and Wheeler were never among Triple H's favorite performers.

"He’s someone who changed the trajectory of my career and Cash’s career, and he did it by being a boss first, being a mentor second. I’ve said it before, we were never Hunter guys, and I will hold [on] to that until the day we retire. But we were not Hunter guys." [H/T Fightful]

Last week, Harwood and Wheeler cemented their claims as one of the best tag teams in the industry. They defeated The Gunns to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Is FTR the best tag team in wrestling today? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes