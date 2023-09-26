3-time WWE Tag Team champion responds to criticism regarding recent title defenses

A former WWE Superstar and three-time Tag Team Champion recently responded to criticism regarding recent title defenses on social media. The champion in question is Dax Harwood (known as Scott Dawson in WWE), who is currently signed with AEW.

On the most recent episode of Collision, current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defended their titles against The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake). The match was short but competitive and acted as a showcase for the underutilized team of The Workhorsemen, who got to face one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling.

On the September 16 edition of Collision, FTR successfully defended the tag titles against The Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder). Wrestling Fans have criticized All Elite Wrestling for some time on social media due to the booking of former WWE Tag Team Champions, who, as per the fans, are facing "Nobody Teams" or throwing Open challenges every week.

Dax Harwood recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond to fan criticism and tweeted:

"I saw a lot of people ask “why are they wrestling these nobody teams?!”or “ANOTHER open challenge?!”. The reason we’re wrestling these “nobodies” is so they’re somebodies when FTR isn’t here anymore. That’s why. Last night was a great example."

Harwood's reply holds weight as the weekly open challenges have allowed many previously underutilized tag teams to grab screen time and showcase their talents. The same was prominent in the FTR versus Workhorseman on Collision, which, although a short sprint match, gave the challengers ample time to shine. This philosophy might eventually pave the way for the future.

The tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was known as The Revival in WWE. During their six-year tenure with Titanland, Hardwood and Wheeler held the Tag Team Titles from all three brands in the Stamford-based company before departing in 2020.

Former WWE stars FTR set to defend the AEW World Tag Titles against Aussie Open

Former ROH World tag team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) recently challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, and the match between the two teams was made official.

The two teams will now collide at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, which takes place on October 1, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

Last month, at All In pay-per-view in London, the Aussie Open lost the ROH World Tag Titles to the team of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Adam Cole during the show's Zero Hour.

