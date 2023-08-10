3-time WWE Tag Team Champions make AEW Dynamite return

Three-time WWE Tag Team Champions, FTR, made a triumphant return to AEW Dynamite after four months.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, fans witnessed an intense tag team clash between The Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz. It was a spectacle that had fans at the edge of their seats.

In in the cilmax of the match, The Young Bucks pulled off a stunning victory by executing their signature move, the BTE trigger, on Matt Hardy for the win. Following the win Bucks took the mic to respond to FTR's challenge for a match at All In.

FTR's music played and everyone in the arena could feel the excitement. The AEW tag team champions and The Young Bucks stood in the ring, looking at each other. The Bucks said just two words, "All In," into the microphone.

FTR held up their tag team titles, showing that they were ready for the upcoming fight. This marks their long-awaited return to AEW Dynamite since their title win against The Gunns earlier this year in April.

The series between FTR and The Young Bucks is currently tied at 1-1, making their upcoming rubber match at All-In all the more thrilling and significant.

Are you excited for FTR vs The Young Bucks in a rubber match at All-In? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here