3-time WWE United States Champion defends AEW Collision after fan calls it "terrible"

On the May 17th edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced the launch of AEW: Collision, which will feature the return of many inactive stars, such as CM Punk, Andrade El Idolo, and more.

The brand-new show also advertised the return of former WWE Superstar Rusev, aka Miro. The Redeemer signed with AEW in 2020, he had a dominant reign as TNT Champion in 2021 which was perfect to launch him to the main event. Despite not being featured on weekly programming for a long time, the All Elite fans still remember Miro and his reign.

Miro has been out of action for a notable time, his last match was at All Out Pay-Per-View last September in a six-man tag team bout against House of Black. However, he has been very active on social media.

Recently, The Redeemer took to Twitter and defended AEW: Collision! after a fan seemed upset with the former WWE star's positioning in the company.

"How can it be terrible when it hasn’t happened yet ? The debut episode is this Saturday June 17th and The Redeemer will be there," tweeted Miro.

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Miro on AEW: Collision!

AEW star seen working out with three-time WWE Champion

Former TNT Champion Miro and multi-time world champion Sheamus were seen working out together.

During his time with WWE, Miro has worked with top names like John Cena, Undertaker, and many more. The former Rusev also teamed up with Sheamus and was a part of the faction "League of Nations."

Sheamus recently shared a couple of photos and a video on Twitter of him working out with Miro. He also tweeted a three-word message.

"What a day," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus stayed on the blue brand during the latest edition of the WWE Draft and is the leader of the Brawling Brutes.

The Celtic Warrior failed to capture the United States Championship a few weeks ago on SmackDown. However, he and fellow Brawling Brute tag team partner Ridge Holland are set to team up next week in a gauntlet match, with the winner earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

