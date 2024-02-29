3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion returns to AEW, brings back iconic gimmick

A multi-time WWE world champion has just brought back one of his iconic gimmicks tonight in his AEW Dynamite return. He did so while sharing the ring with a second-generation luchador. This would be his Lionheart gimmick.

Tonight, Chris Jericho took on CMLL's Atlantis Jr., the son of a legendary luchador with the same name. This would be a full circle event as the former WWE Superstar shared the ring with his father a few decades ago. Atlantis was also one of Jericho's mentors during the early days of his career.

It was only fitting that Chris Jericho would bring back his iconic Lionheart gimmick, as this was also his gimmick when he faced Atlantis Sr. in the past. It was a great showing from the second-generation wrestler as he pushed The Ocho to his limit. In the end, the former WWE Superstar was able to lock in the Walls of Jericho for the win.

Atlantis Jr. and his father then shared the ring with Chris Jericho right after as they showed respect and acknowledgment for one another. Jericho also shared a hug with one of his former rivals.

