3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s request to be released from AEW was denied by Tony Khan

A three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has revealed that Tony Khan denied his request to be released from AEW.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk. He had a topsy-turvy time in AEW, marred by controversies and allegations. The Straight Edge Superstar was a guest on The MMA Hour, hosted by Ariel Helwani, when he revealed what took place during his time in AEW.

He was talking about how he asked for his release from the company before the formation of Collision. According to the former WWE Champion, Tony Khan ultimately turned down that request.

He said:

"Tony's big idea was separate show we're gonna separate everybody. I said that'll never work just let me go. Get me out of here; just pay me my money. I've already been off TV, I hurt this arm, just get me out of here. Just let me go, who cares. These guys don't want me here, this isn't a real business. This isn't a business predicated on making money, drawing money, selling tickets, doing business. It's not what it was sold to me as, so let me go. 'Oh I can't let you go, I'm gonna do this new show.'" [H/T Comicbook]

CM Punk talks about AJ Lee’s potential WWE return

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, the fans have been buzzing, and according to reports, backstage morale has been at an all-time high.

Fans have also been eagerly waiting for the potential return of his wife, AJ Lee. On The MMA Hour, Punk revealed that while he thinks her return would not happen, the door is always open.

"Probably not. I think there is [an open door]. Selfishly, I would love it. I'm her biggest fan. So, I love everything she does."

If she does return to Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see what rivalries can be rekindled and what new ones can be formed.

