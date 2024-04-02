CM Punk shares positive update on AJ Lee’s potential WWE return

WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared an update on AJ Lee's potential return to the Stamford-based company.

AJ Lee announced her retirement from in-ring action in April 2015, mainly due to permanent damage to her cervical spine. The 37-year-old had a successful run with the company, winning the WWE Divas Championship three times.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, CM Punk talked about several things, including his WWE return, his history with the wrestling promotion, his time in AEW, and much more. The Second City Saint also talked about the possibility of his wife's return to the Stamford-based company.

Responding to the question about AJ Lee's potential return, The Best in the World stated that it would probably never happen, but the door is open:

"Probably not. I think there is [an open door]. Selfishly, I would love it. I'm her biggest fan. So, I love everything she does."

CM Punk has mentioned his wife's name on TV several times since his return. The former WWE Champion was asked if he was foreshadowing Lee's return to the wrestling promotion. Punk responded by saying he might be doing so. He then referred to something similar that happened after his famous pipe bomb:

"Maybe I am. I don't know. Again, there is that line. I know how to do things. Think about the pipe bomb. All those guys I mentioned, all of a sudden were on TV within weeks. Heyman, Laurinaitus."

WWE Hall of Famer claims NXT Superstar reminds him of AJ Lee

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed that NXT Superstar Cora Jade reminds him of former Divas Champion AJ Lee.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, the 58-year-old praised the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. He believes that Cora Jade stands out from the rest of the women on the roster. Booker T further claimed that her unapologetic demeanor reminds him of AJ Lee:

"The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Jade is an] 'I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not' type of girl," he said.

Cora Jade is currently out of action due to injury. The 23-year-old tore her ACL during her singles match against Lyra Valkyria at a live event on January 12. She underwent surgery later the same month and is expected to return in seven to eight months from the date of surgery.