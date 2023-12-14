WWE Hall of Famer claims popular superstar reminds him of AJ Lee

A WWE Hall of Famer has recently claimed that a current superstar reminds him of former Divas Champion AJ Lee.

The name in question is Cora Jade. The NXT Superstar returned to WWE's developmental brand at NXT Deadline, attacking the current Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. The 22-year-old was absent from the Stamford-based company since July 2023.

On the latest episode of NXT, Jade teamed up with Blair Davenport to face the team of Nikkita Lyons and Lyra Valkyria. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion pinned Valkyria to score the win.

Booker T recently shared his views on Cora Jade during the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast. The 58-year-old praised the NXT Superstar. He believes that Jade stands out from the rest of the women on the roster. The WWE Hall of Famer further claimed that her unapologetic demeanor reminds him of AJ Lee:

“The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Jade is an] ‘I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’ type of girl," he said. [From 57:17 to 57:55]

Booker T further stated that the former AEW Star has always been one of his favorites:

“So I’m glad Cora’s back, because she’s always been one of my favorites. Of course, everybody needs to work on certain things. I can’t wait to get her under my tutelage a little bit, get her on a film study one day, and work with her. She does a lot of things so well, but there’s always certain things you can work on.” [From 57:56 to 58:18]

You can watch the entire episode below:

To the unversed, AJ Lee is a former WWE Superstar who announced her retirement from in-ring action in April 2015, mainly due to permanent damage to her cervical spine. The 36-year-old achieved great success with the Stamford-based company, as she won the WWE Divas Championship three times.

Cora Jade sends a message to the WWE Universe following major win

Following her impressive win in the tag team match at the latest episode of NXT, Cora Jade took to Twitter to urge the fans to keep talking about her.

Jade also talked about pinning the NXT Women's Champion. She claimed to have returned to the company better than ever.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cora as she pinned Lyra Valkyria last night on NXT after having attacked the Women's Champion at the recently concluded premium live event.

