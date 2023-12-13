Popular WWE Superstar wants fan to “keep talking about” her

A WWE Superstar has recently urged wrestling fans to keep talking about her.

The name in question is NXT Superstar Cora Jade. The 22-year-old made a surprise return to the white and gold brand at NXT Deadline, attacking Lyra Valkyria on the entranceway. She had been away from WWE television since July 2023.

On the latest episode of NXT, Jade teamed up with Blair Davenport to take on Nikkita Lyons and Lyra Valkyria after the four had kicked off the show with a brawl. The match ended when the recently returned superstar pinned the NXT Women's Champion to score the win.

It must be noted that her teammate Blair had hit Valkyria with a V-Trigger. The former was, however, pulled out of the ring by Nikkita Lyons. It allowed the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, who was legal, to pin Lyra Valkyria.

Cora Jade recently took to her Twitter account to share a message with the WWE Universe following the impressive win. The former AEW Star claimed to have come back better than ever, as she pinned the current NXT Women's Champion. She further urged the fans to keep talking about her.

"Pinned the champ last night. Came back better than ever. Keep talking about me xoxo #WWENXT," she wrote.

You can check Cora Jade's Twitter post below:

Jade went after Lyra Valkyria on her return to the Stamford-based company. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for her as she managed to pin the champion in the tag team match last night on NXT.

Cora Jade talks about returning to NXT on the same night as WWE Superstar CM Punk

Just like Cora Jade, CM Punk also made his return to WWE's developmental brand at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The female superstar has been vocal about her fondness for The Best in the World.

During the event, NXT interviewer Kelly Kincaid caught up with Jade backstage. The latter talked about sharing the return to the white and gold brand with her favorite wrestler of all time.

"Well, you know, I'll be honest. It's only fitting that The Best in the World and the Best in NXT returned to NXT on the same night. But in all seriousness, I will say he's my all-time favorite wrestler, and this couldn't be a better perfect day. It's also my five-year anniversary of being a professional wrestler," Jade said.

CM Punk also joined in the conversation and told Jade that she should be proud of herself for working hard and for all her achievements along the road.

