WWE star comes to tears after huge praise from CM Punk at NXT Deadline

WWE star CM Punk recently showered huge praise on returning NXT Superstar Cora Jade.

Jade returned to NXT on Saturday during the Deadline Premium Live Event. She has firmly set her sights on the Women's Championship. The 22-year-old quickly ambushed Lyra Valkyria soon after her return. This was the star's first appearance on the developmental brand since July 2023.

NXT interviewer Kelly Kincaid caught up with the returning star backstage at the event. During the chat, she claimed that it was an incredible coincidence that The Best in the World and the Best in NXT showed up on the brand on the same night. Jade even said Punk was her favorite wrestler ever.

"Well, you know, I'll be honest. It's only fitting that The Best in the World and the Best in NXT returned to NXT on the same night. But in all seriousness, I will say he's my all-time favorite wrestler, and this couldn't be a better perfect day. It's also my five-year anniversary of being a professional wrestler," Jade said.

CM Punk was passing by and joined the chat to share his thoughts. He told Cora Jade that she should be proud of herself for her hard work and all her achievements along the road. Jade could barely control her tears as he looked at her childhood hero.

"If I could, really quick. Look at me. Legit. I'm really proud of you. You should be really proud of yourself." [0:15 - 0:45]

Expand Tweet

CM Punk will be on RAW this Monday

It was a momentous episode of SmackDown this past Friday as CM Punk returned to the blue brand for the first time in nearly a decade.

Punk cut a fiery promo, putting the entire WWE roster on notice. He name-dropped several top stars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and even Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

The hottest free agent in WWE at the moment, Punk, mentioned that he will finally decide on a brand this Monday Night on RAW.

Which brand do you think Punk will sign with? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.