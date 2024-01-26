Recently injured WWE Superstar expected to be out for 7-8 months - Reports

Injuries in wrestling are not uncommon, and WWE is no exception to the rule. The company is set to miss out on the in-ring contributions of NXT star Cora Jade, who recently suffered a major setback. A new report has shed light on how long the 23-year-old could be out of action.

Cora Jade is one of the promising stars on the NXT roster. She quickly rose to prominence after signing with the company in 2021. However, the star has missed a lot of in-ring time in the last few months. She recently made her return to WWE's third brand after five months on the sidelines. However, the 23-year-old suffered another setback as she tore her ACL during a match against Lyra Valkyria on the live circuit.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 23-year-old underwent surgery a few days ago and is set to be out of action for seven to eight months.

Cora Jade was visited by her fellow WWE stars, including CM Punk

Cora Jade may be going through a tough time right now in her pro wrestling career, as she suffered an ACL injury just a few days after returning to action. The star looked set to go after the NXT Women's Championship, but an unfortunate setback has derailed her potential plans.

Jade has received a tremendous amount of support from the wrestling fans and her colleagues as well. She recently got a surprise visit from some friends in CM Punk, Jacy Jayne, and Roxanne Perez. The 23-year-old also posted some pictures with the stars on social media.

Both Cora and Roxanne are childhood fans of CM Punk and AJ Lee, and the Voice of the Voiceless has been spotted with the duo on multiple occasions since making his return to WWE.

