Former champion breaks character after visiting injured WWE star alongside CM Punk

Multiple current WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, paid a visit to the injured Cora Jade. One of them had a short but heartfelt message for her afterward.

Jade, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear recently, had a few visitors today. Punk was joined by NXT's Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez. The latter has a prominent love-hate relationship with the 23-year-old star.

Roxanne and Cora Jade have hated each other on-screen ever since their tag team was ended by a stunning betrayal. This is in stark contrast to their real-life friendship. The two remain close, as evidenced by Perez visiting her former partner. She quote-tweeted Jade's post about the visit with a two-word message:

"My frenemie," tweeted Roxanne Perez.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, previously known as Team 2001, are both enormous fans of CM Punk and AJ Lee. The Straight Edge Superstar has even referred to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions as his "daughters", while sharing wholesome interactions with each of them.

How long Jade will be out following her ACL surgery remains to be seen. Hopefully, she can return to WWE before the end of 2024. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes her the best in her recovery.

CM Punk might win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk likely made the trip to Florida a few days early to see Cora Jade, but he plans on leaving with the main event of WrestleMania 40 secured. The Second City Saint wants to win the Royal Rumble Match in St. Petersburg. It will be his first televised WWE match since the 2014 Rumble.

The verbal exchange between Punk and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW this week set the stage for an epic encounter in the Royal Rumble Match. They may very well be the final two, with both men likely heading to WrestleMania as world title challengers.

