CM Punk visits injured WWE star who recently underwent surgery

CM Punk performed a nice gesture by visiting a fellow WWE Superstar who is currently injured and recently underwent surgery.

Cora Jade was one of the top stars in NXT's women's division. She has found herself involved in meaningful storylines and matches. However, she spent the better part of the year off television.

When she eventually returned at NXT Deadline, Cora Jade wrestled for a few weeks before tearing her ACL, which put her on the shelf for the foreseeable future. Jade even recently underwent surgery.

While Jade was recovering, CM Punk made the effort to visit his biggest fan. Jade took to social media to post a photo from their interaction.

"Had some visitors today."

R-Truth was surprised when CM Punk returned to WWE

The biggest story of 2023 was CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after several years of animosity between him and the company. His return shocked a lot of people, including some of the talent who was present in the ring that night.

R-Truth was also one of the people surprised by Punk's return. Speaking to Sportskeeda's senior editor, Bill Apter, R-Truth revealed that he was surprised to see Punk back in the company.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In same form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else."

CM Punk is set to compete in the Royal Rumble match this weekend. He will look to win the match and then main event WrestleMania.

