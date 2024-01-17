WWE officially confirms promising star's injury; set to be out of action for nearly a year

On the latest episode of NXT, WWE confirmed that Cora Jade suffered an injury at a house show and will be out of action for a significant amount of time.

It was reported that the 23-year-old star tore her ACL during her match against Lyra Valkyria at a live event over the weekend at the Dade City Armory in Florida. The bout abruptly ended after she took a powerbomb from the champion.

WWE revealed on NXT this week that Cora Jade was supposed to compete in the battle royal which was held in the main event for an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship, but she suffered a torn left knee ACL and will be out for nearly a year.

The multi-women match was won by her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy will challenge Valkyria for the coveted title at Vengeance Day next month. Jade returned to the developmental brand last month at NXT Deadline, and she'll unfortunately be sidelined again for numerous months.

After WWE made the announcement, Cora Jade took to X to send out a photo of her injured leg. The picture showed that she's been walking with crutches.

