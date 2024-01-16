23-year-old WWE Superstar suffers serious injury - Reports

A 23-year-old WWE Superstar reportedly suffered a very serious injury over the weekend. As it's WrestleMania season, the timing couldn't be much worse.

Cora Jade was absent from WWE television for months following her loss to former superstar Dana Brooke on the July 25 edition of NXT. Brooke was released by the promotion in September and made her debut for TNA Wrestling this past Saturday night at Hard to Kill.

Jade returned to WWE television last month and competed against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at a live event over the weekend. The event occurred at the Dade City Armory in Florida, and Jade reportedly suffered a significant injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cora Jade suffered a torn ACL during her match against Valkyria. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will be out of action for the foreseeable future as she recovers from the tear.

Former NXT Women's Champion reveals she wants to headline WWE WrestleMania with Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is one of the brightest young stars in the promotion, and she recently disclosed that she wants to headline WrestleMania with Cora Jade one day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former NXT Women's Champion shared that she feels like she is going to be competing with Jade for many years to come. She also added that she believes they will be headlining WrestleMania in the future.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently praised Cora Jade and compared her to former superstar AJ Lee. It will be interesting to see if Jade returns to NXT or debuts on the main roster when she is cleared to return to action down the line.

