22-year-old WWE Superstar shows off stunning new look 

An up-and-coming WWE star recently showed off her astonishing new look that caught the eye of some fans online.

Cora Jade has been with WWE since 2021 when she was just 20 years old. Jade has already won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Roxanne Perez and has challenged for the NXT Women's Title a few times already.

The 22-year-old superstar recently returned after a four-month hiatus at NXT Deadline on December 9. She attacked NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, signaling her intentions to win the title soon.

In a recent episode of NXT, Cora Jade sported a new look in her match against Gigi Dolin. Jade had her hair in a ponytail during the entire match as she picked up a win against her rival. Some fans have also noticed the difference in Jade's aura since her return.

Cora Jade is set to compete in a 20-woman Batte Royal to determine the next challenge for Lyra Valkyria's NXT Women's Champion at NXT Vengeance Day. It's a unique Battle Royal because the final four will battle it out in a Fatal 4-Way match to crown the new No. 1 contender.

WWE Hall of Famer compares Cora Jade to women's wrestling icon

In an episode of the Hall of Fame back in December, Booker T compared Cora Jade to former WWE superstar AJ Lee. The WWE Hall of Famer likened Jade to Lee, who was a pioneer of the women's division during a time when the company was dominated by "divas."

"The thing with Cora is you could tell she's a star," Booker T said. "She's going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there's something about Cora that just stands out. She;s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. She's an 'I'm going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not' type of girl." [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

At just 22 years old, turning 23 in a few days, Jade has a bright future in the business. She has the aura and the requisite skills to become a top star. She's certainly part of the next generation of women who will likely carry the company for the next decade or so.

