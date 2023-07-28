Roxanne Perez wants to headline WrestleMania with fellow WWE NXT star (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez firmly believes she could headline an upcoming WrestleMania event against fellow WWE NXT star Cora Jade.

It's no secret that Perez and Jade are two of the biggest and most promising talents on NXT's female roster today. The two became the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions last year, but Perez was later betrayed by Jade.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade had a memorable Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc 2022, where the former walked out with a hard-fought win. Considering the two stars are young and are destined to make it big in WWE, it's safe to say they'll cross paths several times down the line.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Perez predicted that she would headline a WrestleMania event someday against Cora Jade.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

Check out the full video below:

Roxanne Perez will be in action at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023

While she's aiming to main-event WrestleMania down the line, for now, Roxanne Perez is focused on her upcoming match at The Great American Bash. The 21-year-old performer will square off against Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match at the July 30 premium live event.

As the name suggests, the bout promises to be a wild and violent affair, which could have fans on the edge of their seats. Considering Roxanne Perez is already an established star on the roster, a win against her could elevate Davenport to the next level in the promotion.

Regardless of who comes out on top, it's safe to say Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport could steal the show come this Sunday night.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

