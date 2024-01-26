WWE veteran claims he was "very surprised" to see CM Punk return (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to WWE apparently surprised R-Truth as much as anyone else.

The Second City Saint made his comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, much to the shock of the audience. Since then, he has made it clear that he is vying for the win at Royal Rumble. This has put him against Cody Rhodes, who also wants the ticket to WrestleMania to finish his story.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, R-Truth revealed that he was also surprised to see The Straight-Edge Superstar return to the company. He further talked about the chances of Punk surpassing The American Nightmare at Royal Rumble.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In same form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else." [3:03 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Another WWE veteran is not pleased with CM Punk's booking

While CM Punk being back in the Stamford-based promotion has made many happy, Vince Russo believes that his recent booking is nothing to praise.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former writer criticized how Punk was absent from recent programming despite being a fan favorite going into Royal Rumble.

"If you've got a schedule with CM Punk and he's only gonna be there for certain days, you can't have this guy record something on his phone and send it in? Not hearing from CM Punk is like, are you freaking kidding me, bro? Everybody has one of these (mobile phone). Everybody can do it. My God, for him just not to be there." [From 3:47 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell how The Second City Saint fares in the upcoming event.

