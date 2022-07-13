WWE Superstar Cora Jade addresses her actions following her heel turn on NXT

NXT Superstar Cora Jade has broken her silence after her brutal attack on Roxanne Perez.

Last night, Cora Jade shocked the NXT audience after she hit teammate Roxanne Perez in the back, costing her a chance to defeat the current NXT Champion Mandy Rose. Jade's attack was even more surprising considering the fact that both her and Perez banded together just last week to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Following her assault on her tag team partner, the 21-year-old star took to social media to speak about her actions from last night.

"It’s always been about me." H/T Twitter

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the duo known as Team 2001 as well as what is to come for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles as both Jade and Perez are still the current champions.

Roxanne Perez comments on Cora Jade's attack

Like the rest of the NXT fanbase, the former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion struggled to process the attack that she received from Jade.

With fans well and truly behind her, Perez looked set to become one of the youngest NXT Women's Champions in history before her tag team partner hit her with one of their tag team championship title.

After being assaulted by her tag team partner, Perez posted a rather somber message on her Twitter account, with the the 20 year old wrestling prospect seemingly hinting at taking a break from social media for the time being.

"Logging off & crying tonight goodbye." H/T Twitter

Despite being one of the youngest stars in WWE, Roxanne Perez has shown that she is able to climb to the top of whichever show she is performing on, as she has captured multiple titles wherever she has wrestled.

