"Father daughter day" - CM Punk shares heartwarming update with NXT stars

CM Punk has shared a heartwarming update with NXT stars after training at the WWE Performance Center today.

It was reported earlier today that CM Punk was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The controversial star was fired from All Elite Wrestling in September after a backstage incident with Jack Perry ahead of AEW All In 2023.

Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series last month in Chicago and has since signed an exclusive contract with RAW. The 45-year-old has also declared that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Punk took to his Instagram story today to share an image with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. He noted that it was a father-daughter day in the gym, and he was able to get Jade and Perez to stop fighting for a moment to take the picture.

"Father daughter day at the gym. Got these two to stop fighting long enough to take this pic," he wrote.

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez sends message to CM Punk

Former NXT Women's Champion Cora Jade reacted to CM Punk's message on Instagram by hilariously referring to the former AEW Champion as her father.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago. His time in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster, but the veteran has established a loyal fanbase over the years that has now followed him to WWE.

Roxanne Perez took to her Instagram story to react to Punk's message. The 22-year-old hilariously referred to Punk as her father, as seen in the image below.

"Thanks dad," she wrote.

CM Punk has announced that he intends to win the Royal Rumble and go on to the main event of WrestleMania for the first time in his career. Only time will tell which superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event next month.

