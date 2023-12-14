CM Punk spotted at WWE Performance Center; potential reason revealed

CM Punk has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center today.

The controversial star made his stunning return to the company last month at WWE Survivor Series. He returned following the Men's War Games match and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. His time in All Elite Wrestling was marred by injuries and backstage controversies. AEW President Tony Khan terminated Punk's contract on September 2 following a backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023.

According to a new report from PWInsider, CM Punk has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center today. The report noted that Punk is "training and holding court with NXT talents." There was said to be "massive genuine excitement" when Punk showed up and spent the day with talent at the Performance Center.

Braun Strowman on CM Punk's WWE return

Braun Strowman recently commented on CM Punk's return to WWE and said that he would be willing to face the controversial star in a match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters praised Punk for bringing in the ratings and noted that he is good for business. Strowman added that if his job calls for him to battle CM Punk, he will do so:

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**." [0:42 – 1:04]

Punk has already declared that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay, Florida. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran finally gets the chance to main-event WWE WrestleMania after all these years.

Which WWE Superstar will you be rooting for in the Men's Royal Rumble match?