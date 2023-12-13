Former Universal Champion willing to face CM Punk in first-time-ever WWE match (Exclusive)

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25. In an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman revealed how he would react if WWE's decision-makers booked him to face the polarizing star.

Although Strowman initially joined WWE in 2013, he did not make his main roster debut until 2015. Punk left the company more than a year earlier, meaning he never crossed paths with the former Universal Champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman confirmed he would have no issues working with Punk:

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**." [0:42 – 1:04]

In the video above, Strowman offered his thoughts on possibly facing Gunther and The Undertaker in the future.

Braun Strowman's honest view of CM Punk

In a separate Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Braun Strowman said he has heard contrasting things about what CM Punk is like as a person.

The former Wyatt Family member also jokingly teased that he wants to "get these hands" on Punk one day:

"He's doing his job," Strowman stated. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else."

Punk's first WWE match in almost a decade is set to take place on December 26. The 45-year-old will face Dominik Mysterio at a Madison Square Garden live event.

Meanwhile, Strowman is currently on the road to recovery from neck surgery. He has not wrestled since teaming up with Ricochet to defeat Chad Gable and Otis on the May 1 episode of RAW.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman vs. CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

