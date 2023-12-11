Braun Strowman provides update amid WWE absence (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently provided positive news about his plans to return to the ring.

Strowman has not wrestled since teaming up with Ricochet to defeat Chad Gable and Otis on the May 1 episode of RAW. The 40-year-old underwent neck surgery in June, ruling him out of in-ring action for several months.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman said he is allowed to weight train again as he steps up his recovery:

"So far, good. I just got recently cleared to fully start weight training and stuff like that. Still got a little bit of process left, but don't worry, the Monster's coming home soon. No date. You'll know when I come back!" [2:08 – 2:21]

Braun Strowman's plan when he returns to WWE

On August 24, Braun Strowman's close friend and former Wyatt Family stablemate Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack.

When he returns, Strowman wants to be at the top of his game to ensure Wyatt's memory is always remembered:

"Whoever gets in my way. I have not a whole different mindset, but my mindset's a little bit different. The injury I wasn't happy about, life circumstances that happened with Bray. I have something to prove when I come back. I have to keep our legacy as The Wyatt Family alive, and unfortunately it's not gonna be good for everybody because the Monster is coming back." [7:13 – 7:39]

In the same interview, Strowman gave his thoughts on possibly sharing the ring with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns again.

