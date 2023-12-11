One of Roman Reigns' greatest rivals wants to face the WWE star again (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has participated in several legendary rivalries during his 11-year WWE main roster career so far. One of his most notable opponents, Braun Strowman, hopes to share the ring with The Tribal Chief again one day.

In 2017, Reigns vs. Strowman was widely viewed as one of the best WWE rivalries of the year. The two men also crossed paths several times between 2018 and 2020. Their last encounter took place on October 16, 2020, when Reigns picked up the win on SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman confirmed he has not finished his long-running feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion:

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief." [2:29 – 2:41]

In the video above, Strowman revealed the four-word text message he received from Randy Orton following The Viper's WWE return. He also discussed Alexa Bliss, Omos, Raquel Rodriguez, and many more.

Braun Strowman's history with Roman Reigns

The bitter rivalry began at the 2017 Royal Rumble when Braun Strowman prevented Roman Reigns from defeating Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship. Over the next nine months, the two men faced each other in six televised one-on-one matches.

One of their most memorable encounters occurred at Great Balls of Fire, where Strowman defeated Reigns in an Ambulance match. The Monster of All Monsters also beat his rival in Last Man Standing and Steel Cage matches on RAW.

Realistically, the former opponents do not appear likely to face off again in the near future. Reigns looks set to feud with Randy Orton in the coming months on SmackDown. Strowman, meanwhile, has not wrestled since May due to a neck injury.

How would you book Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday, and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.