"Randy will be out for another year"- Randy Orton to face major WWE star in a #1 contender match for Roman Reigns' title, according to fans

Randy Orton has set his sights on Roman Reigns ever since returning to WWE a few weeks back. However, he is not the only one gunning for The Tribal Chief, as LA Knight also has a score to settle with the former. Many believe this could lead to a match between the two babyfaces to get a shot at Reigns' title.

The Legend Killer was put on the shelf by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline over a year ago. He returned to action at Survivor Series, where he helped Cody Rhodes and Co. defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. However, Orton immediately shifted his attention to The Bloodline and even signed an exclusive deal with SmackDown.

The 14-time World Champion was also attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso upon his return to the blue brand. However, LA Knight came out to make the save as he still has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief and his faction. The two top stars also teamed up last week to defeat Solo and Jimmy.

The ending of the match saw Orton turn around the elder Uce and deliver an RKO just as Knight was setting him up for BFT. Many believe that the incident, paired with both men's desire to go after Roman Reigns, could lead to a #1 contenders match between them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some even believe that there is a possibility of a triple-threat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

Randy Orton wasted no time in going after The Bloodline after making his return from injury. The Legend Killer has made it clear that he intends to take down the heel faction responsible for putting him on the sidelines and has even signed a deal to become a part of SmackDown.

While the 10-time WWE Champion has got the better of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso so far, he is yet to come face-to-face with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will be present on the blue brand next Friday, where he is likely to address the situation. There is a strong possibility that Reigns and Randy Orton will be present in the same ring after a long time.

Expand Tweet

However, The Legend Killer isn't the only one gunning for Roman Reigns. LA Knight has also made it clear that he is not done with The Tribal Chief. The Megastar also sent a message to CM Punk and Randy Orton at last night's WWE live event, noting that they will have to wait in line.