Braun Strowman sends heartwarming message to Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is looking forward to meeting Alexa Bliss's daughter, Hendrix Rouge.

Bliss, real name Lexi Cabrera, gave birth to her first child with singer Ryan Cabrera on November 27. In 2018, Bliss performed as Strowman's tag team partner during the inaugural Mixed Match Challenge tournament. They also crossed paths in 2020 as part of a storyline with Bray Wyatt.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman sent his best wishes to his former on-screen ally:

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [2:48 – 3:12]

What happened when Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman teamed up?

Known as Team Little Big, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman defeated Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn in the first round of the Mixed Match Challenge.

Bliss and Strowman's partnership was one of the main highlights of the first season of the intergender tag team competition. The popular duo teased a possible romance many times, but the segments did not lead to an on-screen partnership on RAW or SmackDown.

Team Little Big also defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi before losing at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Asuka and The Miz.

